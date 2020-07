Filipinos check the interior amenities of a COVID-19 disease mobile testing unit, during a launching ceremony in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

The Philippines’ health ministry on Thursday reported zero coronavirus deaths, the first day in four months without a fatality, and 1,395 additional infections.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total deaths remained at 1,314 while confirmed infections have risen to 51,754.

The Philippines has reported record daily high infection numbers on three of the past six days.

