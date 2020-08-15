Philippines reports 4,351 new coronavirus cases, 159 more deaths

A motorcycle rider (R) stops for verification at a quarantine checkpoint on the boundary of Bulacan province and Caloocan City, Metro Manila, Philippines. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Philippine health ministry on Saturday reported 4,351 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 159 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 157,918 infections and 2,600 deaths.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is set to announce on Monday his decision whether to extend or ease strict quarantine measures that were reinstated in and around the capital Manila in mid-August to stem the rise in new cases.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related