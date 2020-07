A health worker performs an Enhanced Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (ECLIA) antibody test on a man in a car at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility at the Medical City in Ortigas, east of Manila, Philippines. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Philippines’ health ministry on Friday reported 42 new coronavirus deaths, the largest single-day increase in nearly three months, and 1,233 additional infections.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total deaths had increased to 1,360, while confirmed cases had reached 52,914.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related