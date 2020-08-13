Philippines reports 4,002 more coronavirus infections, 23 deaths

Firefighters go around disinfecting streets at a village under quarantine protocols in Caloocan City, Metro Manila, Philippines. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Philippines’ health ministry on Thursday reported 4,002 more novel coronavirus infections and 23 additional deaths in the country.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total number of confirmed cases in the Philippines had risen to 147,526, the highest in Southeast Asia, while confirmed deaths had reached 2,426.

The Philippines plans to launch clinical trials for a Russian coronavirus vaccine in October after Russia became the first country to grant regulatory approval for a COVID-19 vaccine, drawing safety concerns over the frantic pace of its development.

