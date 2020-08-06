Philippines records most coronavirus cases in East Asia after new surge

6th August 2020

A girl sits inside a tent at a hospital overwhelmed with patients in Manila, Philippines. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Philippines on Thursday recorded another jump in coronavirus cases to overtake neighbouring Indonesia as the country with the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in East Asia.

A recent surge in cases of the virus in and around the capital Manila has pushed authorities to reimpose a lockdown affecting around a quarter of the country’s 107 million people.

The Philippines recorded 3,561 new infections on Thursday, taking its total confirmed cases to 119,460. That is higher than Indonesia’s 118,753 infection cases.

The death toll rose by 28 to 2,150, which is less than half of Indonesia’s 5,521 fatalities, but is expected to grow after the recent spike in cases.

President Rodrigo Duterte announced late on Sunday a two-week lockdown in and around Manila, which accounts for two-thirds of the country’s economic output.

The restrictions, which came into effect on Tuesday, were reinstated after a group of doctors and nurses warned that the healthcare system could collapse as a result of a surging number of virus patients.

Public transport has been shut and working from home instituted where possible, with only one person per household allowed out for essential goods.

The Philippines imposed one the world’s strictest and longest lockdowns in and around the capital, running from mid-March to the end of May, which brought the economy to its knees in the first half.

s2.reutersmedia.net

Tags: ,

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

EU banks’ stress test to be held in 2021

31st July 2020

Lebanon’s financial capacity ‘very limited’, economy minister says after blast

6th August 2020

Canada signs deals with Pfizer, Moderna for experimental COVID-19 vaccine

6th August 2020

Philippines records most coronavirus cases in East Asia after new surge

6th August 2020

Mexico nears 50,000 coronavirus deaths, with 829 new fatalities

6th August 2020

Australia’s Victoria state reports 471 new coronavirus cases

6th August 2020

Italy ups the ante in its plan to create a single broadband network

6th August 2020

U.S. sends first shipment of crude to Saudi Arabia in over a decade

6th August 2020

Russia reports more than 5,200 new coronavirus cases

6th August 2020

Biden to accept nomination remotely over virus fears

6th August 2020
%d bloggers like this: