Philippines reports 3,226 new coronavirus infections, 46 more deaths

3rd August 2020

A man wearing a protective mask sits beside statues of the Black Nazarene (Jesus Christ) at a village hall in Caloocan City, Metro Manila, Philippines 03 August 2020. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

The Philippine health ministry on Monday confirmed 3,226 novel coronavirus infections and 46 additional deaths.

In a bulletin, it said total confirmed cases have reached 106,330 and deaths have increased to 2,104.

With four successive days of reporting record infections, the Philippines is close to passing Indonesia with the most cases so far in Southeast Asia.

President Rodrigo Duterte on Sunday ordered the re-imposition of a strict lockdown in and around the capital starting Aug. 4 to stem the case surge and help inundated hospitals.

