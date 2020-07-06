Philippines reports 2,099 new coronavirus cases, 6 deaths

A Catholic priest confers a blessing on a COVID-19 disease mobile testing unit, during a launching ceremony in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines. The converted truck will be deployed in the city to reinforce efforts in community testing amid the coronavirus pandemic. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Philippines reported 2,099 more coronavirus infections on Monday, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 46,333, its health ministry said.

The Department of Health also recorded six more deaths, raising the total number of fatalities to 1,303.

This is the second straight day that the daily tally of infections has reached more than 2,000 cases.

Health officials attribute the rising number of cases to the easing of curbs that has allowed for greater contact among the population.

