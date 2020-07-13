Philippines reports 65 new coronavirus deaths

A security officer holds a sign reminding customers about physical distancing at a fast food area of a mall in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Philippines’ health ministry on Monday reported 65 more novel coronavirus deaths and 836 additional infections.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total deaths have reached 1,599, while confirmed infections rose to 57,006, more than triple when President Rodrigo Duterte eased the quarantine measures in the capital in June to revive the economy.

Earlier on Monday, in an announcement delayed from Sunday, the country posted its biggest daily rise in deaths due to the virus at 162.

