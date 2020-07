Passengers of a minibus, locally known as jeepney, queue at a depot in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 03 July 2020. Selected areas in Metro Manila have resumed operations of local minibuses, considered an affordable form of public transport, with COVID-19 health protocols in place in order to prevent coronavirus transmission. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

The Philippines’ health ministry on Friday reported six additional novel coronavirus deaths and 1,531 more infections, its largest single-day increase in confirmed cases.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total cases have risen to 40,336 while deaths have reached 1,280. The previous high was 1,150 cases reported on June 23.

