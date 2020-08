A Filipino health worker wearing protective suit pushes a patient on a wheelchair outside of a hospital in Manila, Philippines. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Philippines on Wednesday reported 93 more coronavirus fatalities, the highest daily increase in the Southeast Asian country since July 18, taking its death toll to 2,404.

A health ministry bulletin also reported 4,444 new infections, bringing the country’s tally of confirmed cases to 143,749, among the highest in Asia.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related