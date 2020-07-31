Philippines records 4,063 new coronavirus cases, SE Asia’s highest jump for 2nd day

31st July 2020

A Filipino worker with her belongings takes shelter inside a gymnasium during the coronavirus and COVID-19 disease pandemic in Manila, Philippines. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

The Philippine health ministry on Friday confirmed 4,063 novel coronavirus infections, reporting the highest daily case increase in Southeast Asia for a second straight day.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed infections have risen to 93,354, while deaths increased by 40 to 2,023.

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday maintained coronavirus restrictions in the capital and some provinces for another two weeks to try to control the spread of the virus.

