An artwork painted on a building by an artists' collective called Art Atak features local superhero character 'Captain Barbel' wearing a protective mask in tribute to frontline workers against Covid-19 in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

The Philippines on Sunday reported 39 deaths related to the novel coronavirus and 2,110 additional infections.

Its total deaths now stand at 1,932, with 80,448 confirmed cases, the Department of Health said in a bulletin.

