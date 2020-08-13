Philippines eyes clinical trials for Russian COVID-19 vaccine in October

A handout photo released by Russian Healthcare ministry (Minzdrav) shows containers with a newly registered vaccine against coronavirus by Russian Scientific and Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, named after Gamaleya, in Moscow, Russia, 11 August 2020. Certification of the vaccine opens the third massive stage of its testing. The first category of people who wil receive the vaccine will be teachers and doctors. EPA-EFE/MINZDRAV

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Philippines plans to start clinical trials for a Russian coronavirus vaccine in October, with President Rodrigo Duterte expected to be inoculated as early as May 2021, the presidential spokesman said on Thursday.

Phase three clinical trials in the Philippines are due to run from October to March 2021, after a panel of vaccine experts completes its review on Russia’s phase one and two trials in September, Harry Roque, Duterte’s spokesman, told a briefing.

Russia on Tuesday became the first country to grant regulatory approval for a COVID-19 vaccine, to be named “Sputnik V” in homage to the Soviet Union’s launch of the world’s first satellite.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related