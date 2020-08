A health worker wearing a protective suit pulls a bed next to a tent outside of a hospital overwhelmed with patients in Manila, Philippines, 05 August 2020. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte approved a recommendation to re-impose stricter quarantine protocols from 04 to 18 August in Metro Manila and the nearby provinces of Laguna, Cavite, Rizal and Bulacan. The move came after pleas from medical professionals for tighter measures due to rising COVID-19 cases. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Philippines’ health ministry on Wednesday reported 3,462 new coronavirus infections and nine additional deaths.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total infections had risen to 115,980, putting the tally just behind Indonesia’s 116,871 cases, which is the highest in East Asia.

Coronavirus deaths in the Philippines have reached 2,123.

