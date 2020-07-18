Philippines confirms 113 more novel coronavirus deaths

A man (R) looks on as another man (L) undergoes a swab sample collection at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility in Taguig, south of Manila, Philippines. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

The Philippines’ health ministry on Saturday reported 113 more new coronavirus deaths and 2,357 additional infections.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total deaths have increased to 1,773 while confirmed cases have reached 65,304, with the capital and Cebu City in central Philippines accounting for the bulk of the infections as the virus spreads.

The Philippines on Sunday confirmed 162 novel coronavirus deaths, Southeast Asia’s biggest daily rise in COVID-19 deaths.

