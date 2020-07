A Filipino funeral parlor worker wearing a personal protective suit carries a cadaver during a lockdown in Navotas City, Philippines. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Philippines on Friday recorded 17 new coronavirus deaths and 1,841 additional infections, with the capital Manila still accounting for the bulk of newly confirmed cases and casualties.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total deaths have reached 1,660 while confirmed infections have risen to 63,001.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related