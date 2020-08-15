Perugia airport in Italy opens testing centre exclusively for arrivals from Malta

Tourists arriving at Perugia's airport take a coronavirus test, in Perugia, Italy. EPA-EFE/Gianluigi Basilietti

Italian authorities in Perugia have opened a swabbing centre for coronavirus for passengers arriving solely from Malta.

Coronavirus swabs on passengers who have just arrived from Malta on a Ryanair flight were performed in a specially equipped room at Perugia airport.

The decision was taken by regional authorities after increasing reports of arrivals from Malta carrying the virus and is being managed by the USU Umbria 1 staff.



Passengers were informed that that if the swab is positive they will be informed within four hours. And until then they will have to remain in isolation until the result is communicated to them by phone or email.

Some arrivals commented to ANSA outside the airport, that they were in favour of carrying out the test and commented that they said they saw “scarce” use of masks in Malta.

