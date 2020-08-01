People arriving in Estonia from Malta will need to self-isolate

An Estonian police officer holds leaflets with information about coronavirus (COVID-19) at the Latvia's and Estonia's border checkpoint in Ikla, Estonia. EPA-EFE/Valda Kalnina

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Based on the novel coronavirus infection rate, starting from Monday, 3 August, people arriving in Estonia from 18 countries, including Malta, will need to self-isolate for 14 days.

These European countries are Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, France, Malta, Monaco, Luxembourg, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the Czech Republic.

From the European countries, starting from 3 August, the restriction on freedom of movement will not apply to people travelling to Estonia if they arrive from Cyprus, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, the United Kingdom and the Vatican.

From the list of non-European countries agreed in the European Union, upon arrival in Estonia, passengers from Australia, Canada and Morocco will have to restrict their freedom of movement from 3 August. Restrictions on freedom of movement do not apply to passengers arriving to Estonia from Georgia, Japan, South Korea, Rwanda, Thailand, Tunisia, Uruguay and New Zealand.

The self-isolation requirement means that a person may leave their place of residence or permanent place of stay within 14 days of their arrival in Estonia only on the instructions of a health-care professional or a police officer; in the event of an emergency endangering a person’s life or health; or to obtain food, basic necessities and medicine.

Read more via Estonia World

Like this: Like Loading...

Related