Passengers injured as US fighter jet comes close to Iranian plane

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Several passengers on an Iranian airline have been injured over Syria after the pilot changed altitude to avoid collision with a US fighter jet, according to Iranian media, but the United States military said its F-15 kept a safe distance.

The Iranian plane, belonging to Mahan Air, was heading from Tehran to Beirut on Thursday when the pilot staged a safety manoeuver, in an incident that Iran’s Foreign Ministry said would be investigated.

Iran’s official IRIB news agency quoted a passenger describing how his head had hit the roof of the plane during the change in altitude, and video showed an elderly passenger sprawled on the floor.

All the passengers left the plane, some with minor injuries, the head of the Beirut said. The plane arrived back in Tehran in the early hours of Friday, the Fars news agency reported.

Read more via Al Jazeera

Like this: Like Loading...

Related