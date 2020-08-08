Paris orders mandatory wearing of masks outdoors in busy areas as virus flares back

epa08582110 People wearing protective face masks walk in Paris, France, 03 August 2020. Contamination by the Covid-19 coronavirus has been on the rise in some French areas and the authorities of some cities are preparing measures to make the wearing of protective mask compulsory in the streets. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Paris authorities on Saturday said it would be mandatory to wear a face mask outdoors in busy areas of the French capital from Monday as the number of coronavirus infections there rose.

The order applies to people aged 11 and over, the Paris prefecture said in a statement.

The zones where masks must be worn will be detailed separately, and evaluated on a regular basis, the prefecture said.

Reuters

