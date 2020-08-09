Paris orders mandatory wearing of masks outdoors in busy areas as virus flares back

A sign reading 'Wearing mask is mandatory inside the cinema' is seen at the CGR cinema in Cagnes-sur-Mer, France. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Paris authorities on Saturday said it would be mandatory to wear a face mask outdoors in busy areas of the French capital from Monday as the number of coronavirus infections there rose.

The order applies to people aged 11 and over, the Paris prefecture said in a statement.

The zones where masks must be worn will be detailed separately, and evaluated on a regular basis, the prefecture said.

Data showed the virus had begun circulating more widely in Paris and its lower-income suburbs since mid-July.

The rate of positive tests in the greater Paris region now stood at 2.4% compared with a national average of 1.6%, it said.

After tough lockdown measures slowed infection rates, many European countries are now watching new clusters flare up after easing restrictions to try to limit the economic damage and alleviate public frustration.

France has made it compulsory to wear a face mask in closed public spaces such as shops and banks since July 21, and Paris joins a growing list of cities ordering people to wear masks in busy zones outdoors, including Toulouse, Lille and Biarritz.

Those breaching the order face a fine of 135 euros. The penalty rises to six months in prison for anyone violating it more than three times in the space of a month. The Paris order will last a month.

