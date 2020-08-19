Parents who give youngsters “sips” of alcohol increase their risk of binge-drinking

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Many parents encourage children to have small sips of alcohol at the dinner table in the belief it will help them drink sensibly in later life.

But early exposure to small amounts of alcohol can actually increase risk of binge drinking in later life, Australian researchers have warned.

It also offers no protective effects, the researchers say.

Parents who offered their children “sips” of alcoholic drinks increased their risks of binge-drinking a year later, the research showed.

The study was published in the journal Drug and Alcohol Dependence.

The research analysed questionnaires from 1,910 Australian school pupils, recruited in their first year of secondary school with annual surveys every year for seven years.

Lead author, Alexandra Aiken said: “Whilst many parents may supply sips of alcohol to their underage children as a harm reduction strategy, results shows that supply of sips exists on a continuum of increasing risk of adverse outcomes.”

“Parental supply of sips in one year was associated with increased risk of binge drinking and alcohol-related harms a year later, compared with no supply. As the quantity of alcohol supplied increased, so too did the risk of adverse outcomes,” said Ms Aiken.

‘Sipping’ is the most common form of alcohol consumption among children and young adolescents, is usually supervised, and is associated with child perceptions of parental approval and familial modelling of alcohol behaviours.

Parents who offered children larger amounts of alcohol saw increased risk of binge drinking and other alcohol-related harms, the researchers warned.

Drug and Alcohol Dependence

