Paolo Bonolis turns 59

Paolo Bonolis, the well-known TV presenter celebrates his 59th birthday today. Born in Rome, Paolo was a protagonist of the Mediaset and Rai networks from a very young age thanks to programs such as “Bim Bum Bam”, “Beato Tra le Donne”, passing through quizzes such as “Tira e Molla” up to the most recent “Ciao Darwin “,” Forward another “and” The meaning of life “.

To celebrate his birthday, let’s see him protagonist in an episode of “Tira e Molla” of 1998, which then went on to the history of television: the Capone brothers’ phone call. A curtain that severely tested the conductor’s patience.

