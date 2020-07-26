Panama withdraws as host of 2022 Central American and Caribbean Games

epa06926382 Fireworks light the sky during the closing ceremony of the 23rd Central American and Caribbean Games at the Roberto Melendez Metropolitan Stadium, in Barranquilla, Colombia, 03 August 2018. Barranquilla officially says goodbye to the 23rd edition of the Central American and Caribbean Games that left Mexico as the winning country with 132 golds, Cuba in second place with 102 and the host delegation, Colombia, in third place with 79. EPA-EFE/RICARDO MALDONADO ROZO

Panama has withdrawn as host of the 2022 Central American and Caribbean Games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Central American and Caribbean Sports Organization (CACSO) President Luis Mejia Oviedo criticised Panamanian authorities for relaying the decision to media first, rather than the body responsible for the event.

Oviedo said he had recently received a letter from Eduardo Cerda, the general director of the Government agency for sport in the country, confirming Panama’s commitment to hosting the Games.

Panama is the Central American country with the highest number of deaths and infections from coronavirus.

More than 57,000 people in Panama have contracted COVID-19, resulting in at least 1,250 deaths.

Inside The Games

