Panama withdraws as host of 2022 Central American and Caribbean Games
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Panama has withdrawn as host of the 2022 Central American and Caribbean Games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Central American and Caribbean Sports Organization (CACSO) President Luis Mejia Oviedo criticised Panamanian authorities for relaying the decision to media first, rather than the body responsible for the event.
Oviedo said he had recently received a letter from Eduardo Cerda, the general director of the Government agency for sport in the country, confirming Panama’s commitment to hosting the Games.
Panama is the Central American country with the highest number of deaths and infections from coronavirus.
More than 57,000 people in Panama have contracted COVID-19, resulting in at least 1,250 deaths.
Inside The Games
