Over 3,000 persons volunteer for vaccine human trials

Brazilian scientist in the Immunology laboratory of the Heart Institute (Incor) of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Sao Paulo, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Francesco Vaia, the health director of Rome’s Spallanzani infectious-diseases hospital, told ANSA on Monday that over 3,000 people have volunteered to take part in human trials on an Italian-developed COVID-19 vaccine.



The hospital is set to start testing the vaccine on 90 people later this month.



Vaia said the response to the appeal for volunteers showed the “great heart of the Italian people”.

ANSA

Like this: Like Loading...

Related