Over 22.85 million infected by novel coronavirus

More than 22.85 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 793,983​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

As of 21 August 2020, 2 001 878 cases have been reported in the EU/EEA and the UK. 180 367 deaths have been reported in the EU/EEA and the UK.

In other regions:

Africa: 1 158 613 cases; the five countries reporting most cases are South Africa (599 940), Egypt (97 025), Nigeria (50 964), Morocco (47 638) and Ghana (43 260).

Asia: 5 975 917 cases; the five countries reporting most cases are India (2 905 823), Iran (352 558), Saudi Arabia (303 973), Pakistan (291 588) and Bangladesh (287 959).

America: 12 194 253 cases; the five countries reporting most cases are United States (5 573 847), Brazil (3 501 975), Peru (567 059), Mexico (543 806) and Colombia (513 719).

Europe: 3 349 213 cases; the five countries reporting most cases are Russia (942 106), Spain (377 906), United Kingdom (322 280), Italy (256 118) and France (229 814).

Oceania: 26 953 cases; the five countries reporting most cases are Australia (24 236), New Zealand (1 315), Guam (704), Papua New Guinea (361) and French Polynesia (232).

Other: 696 cases have been reported from an international conveyance in Japan.

Deaths have been reported from:

Africa: 26 971 deaths; the five countries reporting most deaths are South Africa (12 618), Egypt (5 212), Algeria (1 411), Nigeria (992) and Sudan (812).

Asia: 125 250 deaths; the five countries reporting most deaths are India (54 849), Iran (20 264), Indonesia (6 418), Pakistan (6 219) and Iraq (6 208).

America: 435 468 deaths; the five countries reporting most deaths are United States (174 255), Brazil (112 304), Mexico (59 106), Peru (27 034) and Colombia (16 183).

Europe: 205 910 deaths; the five countries reporting most deaths are United Kingdom (41 403), Italy (35 418), France (30 480), Spain (28 813) and Russia (16 099).

Oceania: 498 deaths; the five countries reporting most deaths are Australia (463), New Zealand (22), Guam (6), Papua New Guinea (4) and Northern Mariana Islands (2).

