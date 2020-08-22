Preloader
Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
CD eNews, Coronavirus

Over 22.85 million infected by novel coronavirus

2 Mins Read
Reading Time: 2 minutes

More than 22.85 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 793,983​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

As of 21 August 2020, 2 001 878 cases have been reported in the EU/EEA and the UK. 180 367 deaths have been reported in the EU/EEA and the UK.

In other regions:

Africa: 1 158 613 cases; the five countries reporting most cases are South Africa (599 940), Egypt (97 025), Nigeria (50 964), Morocco (47 638) and Ghana (43 260).

Asia: 5 975 917 cases; the five countries reporting most cases are India (2 905 823), Iran (352 558), Saudi Arabia (303 973), Pakistan (291 588) and Bangladesh (287 959).

America: 12 194 253 cases; the five countries reporting most cases are United States (5 573 847), Brazil (3 501 975), Peru (567 059), Mexico (543 806) and Colombia (513 719).

Europe: 3 349 213 cases; the five countries reporting most cases are Russia (942 106), Spain (377 906), United Kingdom (322 280), Italy (256 118) and France (229 814).

Oceania: 26 953 cases; the five countries reporting most cases are Australia (24 236), New Zealand (1 315), Guam (704), Papua New Guinea (361) and French Polynesia (232).

Other: 696 cases have been reported from an international conveyance in Japan.

Deaths have been reported from:

Africa: 26 971 deaths; the five countries reporting most deaths are South Africa (12 618), Egypt (5 212), Algeria (1 411), Nigeria (992) and Sudan (812).

Asia: 125 250 deaths; the five countries reporting most deaths are India (54 849), Iran (20 264), Indonesia (6 418), Pakistan (6 219) and Iraq (6 208).

America: 435 468 deaths; the five countries reporting most deaths are United States (174 255), Brazil (112 304), Mexico (59 106), Peru (27 034) and Colombia (16 183).

Europe: 205 910 deaths; the five countries reporting most deaths are United Kingdom (41 403), Italy (35 418), France (30 480), Spain (28 813) and Russia (16 099).

Oceania: 498 deaths; the five countries reporting most deaths are Australia (463), New Zealand (22), Guam (6), Papua New Guinea (4) and Northern Mariana Islands (2).

Reuters / Politico / ECDC

By Corporate Dispatch

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Posts
%d bloggers like this: