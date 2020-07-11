Over 12.5 million Covid-19 cases reported globally

epa08539695 People use face masks in San Jose, Costa Rica, 10 July 2020. The Government of Costa Rica announced this Friday the tightening of the restrictions on mobility in the metropolitan area and the closure of various economic activities due to the increase in cases of COVID-19 that has been registered in the last two weeks. EPA-EFE/Jeffrey Arguedas

More than 12.54 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 559,058​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

In Europe as of 10 July 2020, 1 572 854 cases have been reported in the EU/EEA and the UK: United Kingdom (287 621), Spain (253 056), Italy (242 363), Germany (198 178), France (170 094), Sweden (74 333), Belgium (62 210), Netherlands (50 743), Portugal (45 277), Poland (36 951), Romania (30 789), Ireland (25 565), Austria (18 613), Czechia (12 919), Denmark (12 916), Norway (8 954), Finland (7 273), Bulgaria (6 672), Luxembourg (4 719), Hungary (4 220), Greece (3 672), Croatia (3 416), Estonia (2 011), Iceland (1 882), Lithuania (1 857), Slovakia (1 851), Slovenia (1 776), Latvia (1 154), Cyprus (1 010), Malta (674) and Liechtenstein (85).

As of 10 July 2020, 179 018 deaths have been reported in the EU/EEA and the UK: United Kingdom (44 602), Italy (34 926), France (29 979), Spain (28 401), Belgium (9 781), Germany (9 054), Netherlands (6 128), Sweden (5 500), Romania (1 834), Ireland (1 743), Portugal (1 644), Poland (1 551), Austria (706), Denmark (609), Hungary (591), Czechia (352), Finland (329), Bulgaria (262), Norway (252), Greece (193), Croatia (115), Slovenia (111), Luxembourg (110), Lithuania (79), Estonia (69), Latvia (30), Slovakia (28), Cyprus (19), Iceland (10), Malta (9) and Liechtenstein (1).

Africa: 542 312 cases; the five countries reporting most cases are South Africa (238 339), Egypt (79 254), Nigeria (30 748), Ghana (23 463) and Algeria (17 808).

Asia: 2 741 451 cases; the five countries reporting most cases are India (793 802), Iran (250 458), Pakistan (243 599), Saudi Arabia (223 327) and Turkey (209 962).

America: 6 406 420 cases; the five countries reporting most cases are United States (3 118 008), Brazil (1 755 779), Peru (316 448), Chile (306 216) and Mexico (282 283).

Oceania: 10 707 cases; the five countries reporting most cases are Australia (9 059), New Zealand (1 192), Guam (310), French Polynesia (62) and Northern Mariana Islands (31).

Other: 696 cases have been reported from an international conveyance in Japan.

Deaths have been reported from:

Africa: 12 461 deaths; the five countries reporting most deaths are South Africa (3 720), Egypt (3 617), Algeria (988), Nigeria (689) and Sudan (641).

Asia: 65 848 deaths; the five countries reporting most deaths are India (21 604), Iran (12 305), Turkey (5 300), Pakistan (5 058) and China (4 641).

America: 280 190 deaths; the five countries reporting most deaths are United States (133 291), Brazil (69 184), Mexico (33 526), Peru (11 314) and Canada (8 749).

Oceania: 135 deaths; the four countries reporting deaths are Australia (106), New Zealand (22), Guam (5) and Northern Mariana Islands (2).

Other: 7 deaths have been reported from an international conveyance in Japan.

Reuters / ECDC

