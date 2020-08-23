Organisers in the UK of gatherings of more than 30 people to face a £10,000 fine

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Anyone organising illegal raves or gatherings of more than 30 people could face a £10,000 fine as tougher rules come into place in England next Friday.

Police have been dealing with a surge in unlicensed music events in recent weeks and the government plans to crack down on illegal gatherings ahead of the August bank holiday weekend.

Boris Johnson said the new rules would be introduced when he announced a further lockdown easing on last week.

People taking part in illegal raves, unlicensed music events or any other unlawful gathering of 30 people or more face a £100 fine.

Those who have already been fined will see the amount double on each offence, up to a maximum of £3,200.

Organisers face a heftier fine of up to £10,000.

The tougher rules follow reports of hundreds of illegal parties and raves across the country, with police being alerted to more than 200 events in London in a single weekend.

