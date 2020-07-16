Opinion polls force Donald Trump to replace campaign manager

epa08548659 US President Donald J. Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House upon his return to Washington, DC, USA, 15 July 2020, from Atlanta, Georgia. EPA-EFE/Yuri Gripas / POOL

Reading Time: < 1 minute

President Donald Trump demoted his longtime campaign manager on Wednesday, a move aimed at shoring up his re-election bid as he trails Democratic candidate Joe Biden in opinion polls less than four months before the Nov. 3 vote.

In a Facebook post, Trump said campaign manager Brad Parscale would be replaced by Bill Stepien, who has been the deputy campaign manager. Parscale will shift to a role focused on digital and data strategy, the president said.

A leadership shakeup had long been rumored. Parscale was blamed internally for a botched Tulsa, Oklahoma, rally last month that drew a much smaller crowd than he predicted. A subsequent coronavirus outbreak forced Parscale and other campaign officials who attended to self-quarantine for two weeks.

A source close to the campaign said Trump has been anxious about the polls “and struck at the most visible target he could,” adding that Parscale has been “a straight-shooter about the president’s challenges.”

Reuters

Like this: Like Loading...

Related