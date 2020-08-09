Only half of Britons would accept being vaccinated against Covid-19

Nikolai Petrovsky, research director at Vaxine, an Australian biotechnology company, holds a with a vaccine specimen at the Flinders University lab, in Adelaide, Australia. The first potential coronavirus vaccine developed in the southern hemisphere is set to begin human trials in Adelaide. EPA-EFE/DAVID MARIUZ

In Britain, only half the population definitely would accept being vaccinated against Covid-19. That is the shock conclusion of a group of scientists and pollsters who have found that only 53% of a test group of citizens said they would be certain or very likely to allow themselves to be given a vaccine against the disease if one becomes available.

By contrast, one in six (16%) said they would definitely not or would be unlikely to accept a vaccine, according to research by King’s College London and Ipsos Mori. In addition, it was found that one in five (20%) said they would only be “fairly likely” to go ahead with inoculation.

