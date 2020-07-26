Online fashion company Asos planning to axe 500 staff

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Online fashion giant Asos is planning to axe 500 staff, adding to the grim toll of job losses across the retail industry.

Most of the jobs will go at Asos’s call centre near Watford. The online fashion store, led by Nick Beighton, has been slashing costs since pre-tax profits slumped by 68% to £33m last year.

Asos generates almost two-thirds of its £2.7bn sales overseas, and plans to reconfigure its customer service operation to have more staff in the same time zones as customers.

Read more via The Times

