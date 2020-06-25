One person dies after bus crashes of bridge in Warsaw, Poland

epa08508793 Emergency services lean the debris at the site of a fatal Warsaw's city bus crash in Warsaw, Poland, 25 June 2020. According to reports, one person has died and 17 others, including five in serious condition, are injured in a bus crash. The bus fell off the Grota-Roweckiego bridge in northern Warsaw down to a multi-lane north-south transit route along the Vistula River. EPA-EFE/PAWEL SUPERNAK POLAND OUT

A Warsaw city bus has crashed off the Grot-Rowecki bridge in northern Warsaw down to a multi-lane north-south transit route along the Vistula River.

One person has died in the crash, the fire services reported, adding that the rescue operation was in progress.

As a result of the crash, 23 people were wounded, 17 of them are being hospitalised. The state of four individuals is life-threatening.

According to the police, it is quite probable that the driver passed out behind the wheel which led to tragedy.

Warsaw Mayor Rafał Trzaskowski, who is running for president in this Sunday’s election, has decided to immediately return to Warsaw and temporarily halt his campaign.

“I would like to thank all the services for handling the whole situation. Now I concentrate on helping all victims, as well as their closed ones”, he said.

PAP / Poland In

