Preloader
Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
History

On This Day…

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

1609 – Galileo demonstrates his 1st telescope to Venetian lawmakers 

1718 – Hundreds of French colonists arrive in Louisiana; New Orleans founded 

1768 – Captain James Cook departs from Plymouth, England, on his first voyage on board the Endeavour, bound for the Pacific Ocean 

1835 – New York’s The Sun began running a series of news accounts that falsely claimed British astronomer John Herschel had observed all sorts of life on the Moon, including winged human creatures about four feet tall; it became known as the Great Moon Hoax, though The Sun never retracted the stories.  

1894 – Japanese scientist Shibasaburo Kitasato discovers the infectious agent of the bubonic plague and publishes his findings in The Lancet 

1944 – General Charles de Gaulle walks the Champs Elysees in Paris after the liberation of the city from Nazi occupation 

1916 – U.S. President Woodrow Wilson signed the “Organic Act,” which established the National Park Service.  

1990 – UN security council authorizes military action against Iraq 

Births & Deaths: 
1930 – Sean Connorey, an Academy Award-winning Scottish actor who is best known for playing 007 in the early ‘James Bond’ spy movies, was born.  

Sport: 
1960 – AFL begins placing players names on back of their jerseys 

Music: 
1998 – “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” debut album by Lauryn Hill is released (5 Grammy Awards including Album of the Year, Billboard Album of the Year 1998) 

TV & Film: 
1955 – 16th Venice Film Festival: “Ordet” directed by Carl Theodor Dreyer wins Golden Lion 

Via Britannica / On This Day

By Corporate Dispatch

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Posts
%d bloggers like this: