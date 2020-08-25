Reading Time: < 1 minute

1609 – Galileo demonstrates his 1st telescope to Venetian lawmakers

1718 – Hundreds of French colonists arrive in Louisiana; New Orleans founded

1768 – Captain James Cook departs from Plymouth, England, on his first voyage on board the Endeavour, bound for the Pacific Ocean

1835 – New York’s The Sun began running a series of news accounts that falsely claimed British astronomer John Herschel had observed all sorts of life on the Moon, including winged human creatures about four feet tall; it became known as the Great Moon Hoax, though The Sun never retracted the stories.

1894 – Japanese scientist Shibasaburo Kitasato discovers the infectious agent of the bubonic plague and publishes his findings in The Lancet

1944 – General Charles de Gaulle walks the Champs Elysees in Paris after the liberation of the city from Nazi occupation

1916 – U.S. President Woodrow Wilson signed the “Organic Act,” which established the National Park Service.

1990 – UN security council authorizes military action against Iraq

Births & Deaths:

1930 – Sean Connorey, an Academy Award-winning Scottish actor who is best known for playing 007 in the early ‘James Bond’ spy movies, was born.

Sport:

1960 – AFL begins placing players names on back of their jerseys

Music:

1998 – “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” debut album by Lauryn Hill is released (5 Grammy Awards including Album of the Year, Billboard Album of the Year 1998)

TV & Film:

1955 – 16th Venice Film Festival: “Ordet” directed by Carl Theodor Dreyer wins Golden Lion

Via Britannica / On This Day

