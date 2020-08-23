On This Day…

Preloader
1542 - Rabbi Joseph Caro completes his commentary of Tur Code 

1850 - 1st US National Women’s Rights Convention convenes in Worcester, Massachusetts 

1972 – Italian immigrants Nicola Sacco and Bartolomeo Vanzetti were executed for murder in Massachusetts, despite a mishandled trial and the widespread belief that they were innocent. 

1942 - Battle of Stalingrad: 600 Luftwaffe planes bomb Stalingrad (40,000 die) 

1996 - Osama bin Laden issues message entitled “A declaration of war against the Americans occupying the land of the two holy places” 

2005 - Hurricane Katrina forms over the Bahamas, later becoming a category 5 hurricane 

Births & Deaths:  
1978 – American basketball player Kobe Bryant, one of the NBA’s leading players in the early 21st century, was born in Philadelphia. 

Film & TV: 
1946 - “The Big Sleep” directed by Howard Hawks and starring Humphrey Bogart (Philip Marlowe) and Lauren Bacall first premieres 

Music: 
1970 – Lou Reed plays his last show with the Velvet Underground 

1994 - Jeff Buckley releases his album “Grace”, featuring his cover of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” 

Sport: 
1933 - 1st TV boxing match – Archie Sexton & Laurie Raiteri in London 

