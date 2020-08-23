On This Day…

1542 - Rabbi Joseph Caro completes his commentary of Tur Code
1850 - 1st US National Women’s Rights Convention convenes in Worcester, Massachusetts
1972 – Italian immigrants Nicola Sacco and Bartolomeo Vanzetti were executed for murder in Massachusetts, despite a mishandled trial and the widespread belief that they were innocent.
1942 - Battle of Stalingrad: 600 Luftwaffe planes bomb Stalingrad (40,000 die)
1996 - Osama bin Laden issues message entitled “A declaration of war against the Americans occupying the land of the two holy places”
2005 - Hurricane Katrina forms over the Bahamas, later becoming a category 5 hurricane
Births & Deaths:
1978 – American basketball player Kobe Bryant, one of the NBA’s leading players in the early 21st century, was born in Philadelphia.
Film & TV:
1946 - “The Big Sleep” directed by Howard Hawks and starring Humphrey Bogart (Philip Marlowe) and Lauren Bacall first premieres
Music:
1970 – Lou Reed plays his last show with the Velvet Underground
1994 - Jeff Buckley releases his album “Grace”, featuring his cover of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah”
Sport:
1933 - 1st TV boxing match – Archie Sexton & Laurie Raiteri in London
