On This Day…

1485 - Battle of Bosworth Field: Henry Tudor’s forces defeat English King Richard III during last battle in the Wars of the Roses. Richard is killed, the last English monarch to die in battle.

1639 - Madras (now Chennai), India, founded by the British East India Company on sliver of land bought from local Nayak rulers

1642 – English Civil War begins between Royalists and Parliament

1864 - First Geneva Convention adopted in Geneva “for the Amelioration of the Condition of the Wounded in Armies in the Field” signed by 12 nation.

1922– Irish revolutionary and Sinn Fein politician Michael Collins is killed in an ambush in west County Cork, Ireland.

1945 - Vietnam conflict begins as Ho Chi Minh leads a successful coup

Film & TV:

1932 - BBC begins experimental regular TV broadcasts

Music:

1987 - Madonna’s “Who’s That Girl” single goes #1

Sport:

1851 - Yacht “America” wins 1st Royal Yacht Squadron Cup (America’s Cup)

