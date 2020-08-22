Preloader
Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
History

On This Day…

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

1485 - Battle of Bosworth Field: Henry Tudor’s forces defeat English King Richard III during last battle in the Wars of the Roses. Richard is killed, the last English monarch to die in battle. 

1639 - Madras (now Chennai), India, founded by the British East India Company on sliver of land bought from local Nayak rulers 

1642 – English Civil War begins between Royalists and Parliament 

1864 - First Geneva Convention adopted in Geneva “for the Amelioration of the Condition of the Wounded in Armies in the Field” signed by 12 nation. 

1922– Irish revolutionary and Sinn Fein politician Michael Collins is killed in an ambush in west County Cork, Ireland. 

1945 - Vietnam conflict begins as Ho Chi Minh leads a successful coup 

Film & TV: 
1932 - BBC begins experimental regular TV broadcasts 

Music: 
1987 - Madonna’s “Who’s That Girl” single goes #1 

Sport: 
1851 - Yacht “America” wins 1st Royal Yacht Squadron Cup (America’s Cup) 

Via Britannica / On This Day 

By Corporate Dispatch

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Posts
%d bloggers like this: