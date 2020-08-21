Reading Time: < 1 minute

1192 – Minamoto Yoritomo becomes Seii Tai Shōgun and the de facto ruler of Japan. - (Traditional Japanese date: July 12, 1192)

1703 - The Edirne Event: Turkish army removes Sultan Mustafa II, lessening the power of the sultans

1772 - King Gustav III of Sweden completes a coup d’etat by adopting a new Constitution and installing himself as an enlightened despot, ending 50 years of parliamentary rule

1888 - American inventor William Seward Burroughs patents the adding machine

1911 - “Mona Lisa” stolen from the Louvre by Vincenzo Perugia (Recovered in 1913)

1959 – Hawaii becomes the 50th US state

1991 - Conservative coup in the Soviet Union is crushed by popular resistance led by Boris Yeltsin in three days

2017 – For the first time in nearly 40 years, the continental United States experienced a total solar eclipse, which was viewed from Oregon to South Carolina.

Births & Deaths:

2005 – American electronic engineer Robert Moog—who invented the Moog electronic music synthesizer, which revolutionized rock, electronica, pop, and experimental music in the late 1960s and early ’70s—died at age 71.

Film & TV

1942 - Walt Disney’s animated movie “Bambi”, based on the book by Felix Salten, is released



Music:

2001 - “How You Remind Me” single released by Nickelback (Billboard Song of the Year 2002)

Sport:

1986 - Ian Botham takes world-record 356th Test Cricket wkt (v NZ, The Oval)



2004 – American swimmer Michael Phelps wins his eighth medal of the 2004 Athens Olympics in spite of sitting out his eighth scheduled event, the final of the 4 x 100-meter medley relay.

Via Britannica / On This Day

