Preloader
Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
History

On This Day…

2 Mins Read
Reading Time: 2 minutes

1597 - 1st Dutch East India Company ships return from the Far East 

1619 - 1st known African Americans in English North America (approx. 20) land at Point Comfort (Fort Monroe), Virginia. They are then sold or traded into servitude. 

1741 - Alaska first sighted by Danish explorer Vitus Bering at head of Russian expedition 

1866 - President Andrew Johnson formally declares US Civil War over 

1905 - Sun Yat-sen, Chinese revolutionary, forms the first chapter of T’ung Meng Hui, a union of all secret societies determined to bringing down the Manchus 

1968 - During the night 250,000 Soviet and Warsaw Pact troops invade Czechoslovakia in response to the Prague Spring 

1975 – The robotic U.S. spacecraft Viking 1, built to explore the surface of Mars, was launched this day in 1975 and nearly one year later landed on Chryse Planitia, a flat lowland region in the northern hemisphere of the planet. 

1993 - Oslo Peace Accords signed, after secret negotiations in Norway, followed by a public ceremony in Washington, D.C. the following month 

Births & Deaths:  
2012 – American comedienne and actress Phyllis Diller—who was one of the first female stand-up comics, noted for her raucous personality and self-deprecating humour—died in Los Angeles. 

2014 – Indian teacher B.K.S. Iyengar, who helped popularize Yoga (a system of Indian philosophy) in the West, died at the age of 95. 
2017 – American comedian and actor Jerry Lewis, who was known for his unrestrained comic style and his numerous movies with Dean Martin, died at age 91. 

Film & TV: 
1951 - 12th Venice Film Festival: “Rashomon” directed by Akira Kurosawa wins the Golden Lion 

Music: 
1882 - Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture” debuts in Moscow 

Sport: 
1920 - American Professional Football Association forms, which would later become the National Football League (NFL) 

2000 - PGA Championship Men’s Golf, Valhalla GC: Tiger Woods becomes first since Ben Hogan (1953) to win 3 majors in a calendar year; wins back-to-back PGA titles in 3-hole playoff with Bob May 

Via Britannica / On This Day 

By Corporate Dispatch

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Posts
%d bloggers like this: