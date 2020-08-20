On This Day…

Reading Time: 2 minutes

1597 - 1st Dutch East India Company ships return from the Far East

1619 - 1st known African Americans in English North America (approx. 20) land at Point Comfort (Fort Monroe), Virginia. They are then sold or traded into servitude.

1741 - Alaska first sighted by Danish explorer Vitus Bering at head of Russian expedition

1866 - President Andrew Johnson formally declares US Civil War over

1905 - Sun Yat-sen, Chinese revolutionary, forms the first chapter of T’ung Meng Hui, a union of all secret societies determined to bringing down the Manchus

1968 - During the night 250,000 Soviet and Warsaw Pact troops invade Czechoslovakia in response to the Prague Spring

1975 – The robotic U.S. spacecraft Viking 1, built to explore the surface of Mars, was launched this day in 1975 and nearly one year later landed on Chryse Planitia, a flat lowland region in the northern hemisphere of the planet.

1993 - Oslo Peace Accords signed, after secret negotiations in Norway, followed by a public ceremony in Washington, D.C. the following month

Births & Deaths:

2012 – American comedienne and actress Phyllis Diller—who was one of the first female stand-up comics, noted for her raucous personality and self-deprecating humour—died in Los Angeles.

2014 – Indian teacher B.K.S. Iyengar, who helped popularize Yoga (a system of Indian philosophy) in the West, died at the age of 95.

2017 – American comedian and actor Jerry Lewis, who was known for his unrestrained comic style and his numerous movies with Dean Martin, died at age 91.

Film & TV:

1951 - 12th Venice Film Festival: “Rashomon” directed by Akira Kurosawa wins the Golden Lion



Music:

1882 - Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture” debuts in Moscow

Sport:

1920 - American Professional Football Association forms, which would later become the National Football League (NFL)

2000 - PGA Championship Men’s Golf, Valhalla GC: Tiger Woods becomes first since Ben Hogan (1953) to win 3 majors in a calendar year; wins back-to-back PGA titles in 3-hole playoff with Bob May

Via Britannica / On This Day

Like this: Like Loading...