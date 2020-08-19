Reading Time: < 1 minute

43 BC - Octavian, later known as Augustus, compels the Roman Senate to elect him Consul

1839 - Details of Louis Daguerre’s 1st practical photographic process are released in Paris

1942 - World War II: Over 4,000 Canadian and British soldiers killed, wounded or captured raiding Dieppe, France

1988 - Iran-Iraq begin a cease-fire in their 8-year-old war (11 PM EDT)

1991 - Conservative members of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union attempt to depose Mikhail Gorbachev in a coup d’état

2004 – The search engine company Google Inc. raised $1.66 billion in its initial public offering; in an unusual move, the shares were sold in a public auction intended to put the average investor on an equal footing with financial industry professionals.

2010 - Operation Iraqi Freedom ends, with the last of the United States brigade combat teams crossing the border to Kuwait



Births & Deaths:

1883 – French fashion designer Coco Chanel—who, with her elegantly casual creations, ruled over Parisian haute couture for almost six decades—was born.

1946 - Bill Clinton [William Jefferson], 42nd US President (Democrat, 1993-2001), born in Hope, Arkansas

1964 – The Beatles took America by storm during their famous first visit, wowing the millions who watched them during their historic television appearances on The Ed Sullivan Show in February 1964.

Film & TV:

1950 - ABC begins Saturday morning kid shows (Animal Clinic & Acrobat Ranch)

Music:

2008 - “The Fame”, debut album by Lady Gaga, is released (Grammy Award Album of the Year, Best Electronic/Dance Album 2009)

Sport:

1909 - Indianapolis 500 race track opens

Via Britannica / On This Day

Like this: Like Loading...