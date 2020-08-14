On This Day…

Reading Time: < 1 minute

1281 – During Kublai Khan’s second Mongol invasion of Japan his invading Chinese fleet of 3,500 vessels disappears in a typhoon near Japan

1842 – Second Seminole War declared over by Colonel Worth; Indians go on to be removed from Florida to Oklahoma

1945 – V-J Day, Japan surrenders unconditionally to end WW II (also August 15 depending on time zone)

1947 – Pakistan gains independence from Great Britain

1966 – 1st US lunar orbiter begins orbiting Moon

1969 – British Army deploys on the streets of Northern Ireland, marking the beginning of Operation Banner

1980 – 17,000 workers go on strike at the Lenin Shipyard in Gdańsk, Poland, marking the beginning of the Solidarity movement

1986 – Pakistani opposition leader Benazir Bhutto arrested

Births & Deaths:

2004 – Polish-born poet, essayist, and critic Czesław Miłosz—who was considered one of the major poets of the 20th century and won the 1980 Nobel Prize for Literature—died in Kraków.

Film & TV:

1938 – BBC’s 1st feature film on TV (Student of Prague)

1951 – “A Place in the Sun”, directed by George Stevens, starring Montgomery Clift, Elizabeth Taylor and Shelley Winters, is released

Music:

1995 – “Battle of Brit Pop” rival bands Oasis (Roll with It) and Blur (Country House) release singles on the same day

Sport:

1987 – Oakland’s Mark McGwire sets rookie HR record at 39, en route to 49

