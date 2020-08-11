On This Day…

11th August 2020
Reading Time: < 1 minute

3114 BC– The Mesoamerican Long Count calendar, used by several pre-Columbian Mesoamerican civilizations, notably the Mayans, begins 

1945– Allies refuse Japan’s offer to surrender on the condition that Emperor Hirohito retains his status 

1950 – Ethel Rosenberg testifies before grand jury on allegations of spying for the Soviet Union 

1954 – Formal peace treaty ends over 7 yrs of fighting in Indochina between the French and the Communist Viet Minh 

1976 – Keith Moon, drummer for Who, collapses & is hospitalized in Miami 

1978 – Funeral of Pope Paul VI held in the Vatican 

1988– Al-Qaeda formed at a meeting between Osama bin Laden, Zawahiri and Dr Fadl in Peshawar, Pakistan 

2003– NATO takes over command of the peacekeeping force in Afghanistan, marking its first major operation outside Europe in its 54-year-history.

2008 – Airbnb is founded by Brian Chesky, Joe Gebbia and Nathan Blecharczyk 

Births & Deaths:
1956 – American painter Jackson Pollock, a leading exponent of Abstract Expressionism who received great fame and serious recognition for his radical poured, or “drip,” technique, died this day in 1956 in an automobile accident. 

2014 – Robin Williams, the prolific Oscar-winning actor and comedian, died by suicide on this day in 2014. He was 63. 

Film & TV:
1937– “The Life of Emile Zola” directed by William Dieterle and starring Paul Muni premieres in New York (Best Picture 1938)

Music:
1956 – Elvis Presley releases “Don’t Be Cruel” 

1978– C’est Chic” 2nd studio album by Chic is released featuring single “Le Freak” (Billboard Album of the Year 1979) 

Sport: 

1929– Babe Ruth becomes 1st professional baseball player to hit 500 homers (off Willis Hudlin of Cleveland Indians) 

Via Britannica / On This Day 

 

Tags:

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: