3114 BC – The Mesoamerican Long Count calendar, used by several pre-Columbian Mesoamerican civilizations, notably the Mayans, begins

1945 – Allies refuse Japan’s offer to surrender on the condition that Emperor Hirohito retains his status

1950 – Ethel Rosenberg testifies before grand jury on allegations of spying for the Soviet Union

1954 – Formal peace treaty ends over 7 yrs of fighting in Indochina between the French and the Communist Viet Minh

1976 – Keith Moon, drummer for Who, collapses & is hospitalized in Miami

1978 – Funeral of Pope Paul VI held in the Vatican

1988 – Al-Qaeda formed at a meeting between Osama bin Laden, Zawahiri and Dr Fadl in Peshawar, Pakistan

2003 – NATO takes over command of the peacekeeping force in Afghanistan, marking its first major operation outside Europe in its 54-year-history.

2008 – Airbnb is founded by Brian Chesky, Joe Gebbia and Nathan Blecharczyk

Births & Deaths:

1956 – American painter Jackson Pollock, a leading exponent of Abstract Expressionism who received great fame and serious recognition for his radical poured, or “drip,” technique, died this day in 1956 in an automobile accident.

2014 – Robin Williams, the prolific Oscar-winning actor and comedian, died by suicide on this day in 2014. He was 63.

Film & TV:

1937 – “The Life of Emile Zola” directed by William Dieterle and starring Paul Muni premieres in New York (Best Picture 1938)



Music:

1956 – Elvis Presley releases “Don’t Be Cruel”

1978 – “C’est Chic” 2nd studio album by Chic is released featuring single “Le Freak” (Billboard Album of the Year 1979)

Sport:

1929 – Babe Ruth becomes 1st professional baseball player to hit 500 homers (off Willis Hudlin of Cleveland Indians)

