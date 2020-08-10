On This Day…

10th August 2020
612 BC – Killing of Sinsharishkun, King of Assyrian Empire. Destruction of Nineveh. 

610– In Islam, the traditional date of the Laylat al-Qadr, when Muhammad began to receive the Qur’an 

1497– John Cabot tells King Henry VII of his trip to “Asia” 

1675 – King Charles II and John Flamsteed lay the foundation stone of the Royal Observatory in Greenwich, London 

1792 – As the French Revolution (1787–99) continued, the country’s monarchy was effectively overthrown on this day in 1792 when King Louis XVI and his wife, Marie-Antoinette, were imprisoned (they were eventually guillotined). 

1793 – After more than two centuries as a royal palace, the Louvre is opened as a public museum in Paris by the French revolutionary government. 

1846– US Act of Congress passes establishing the Smithsonian Institution, now world’s largest museum and research complex 

1914France declared war on Austria-Hungary in World War I. 

1977 – 24-year-old postal employee David Berkowitz is arrested and charged with being the “Son of Sam,” the serial killer who terrorized New York City for more than a year, killing six young people and wounding seven others with a .44-caliber revolver. 

2006 Scotland Yard disrupts major terrorist plot to destroy aircraft travelling from the United Kingdom to the United States. All toiletries are banned from commercial aircraft. 
Music:
1787– Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart completes his chamber piece “Eine kleine Nachtmusik” (A Little Serenade) 

TV & Film:
1950 – Sunset Boulevard, considered one of Hollywood’s greatest films, had its world premiere; the film noir is especially noted for Gloria Swanson‘s portrayal of a fading movie star. 
Births & Deaths: 
2008 – American singer-songwriter Isaac Hayes—a pioneering figure in soul music whose recordings influenced the development of such musical genres as disco, rap, and urban-contemporary—died at age 65. 

