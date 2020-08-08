On This Day…

Reading Time: 2 minutes

509 – Emperor Krishnadeva Raya is crowned, marking the beginning of the regeneration of the Vijayanagara Empire in Southern India

1588 – The English fleet won a decisive battle over the Spanish Armada off the coast of Gravelines in northern France.

1609 – Venetian senate examines Galileo Galilei’s telescope

1786 – US Congress unanimously chooses the dollar as the monetary unit for the United States of America

1925 – 1st national march of Ku Klux Klan (between 25,000 and 40,000 marchers) in Washington, D.C.

1945 – USSR establishes a communist government in North Korea

1945 – The United States, the Soviet Union, the United Kingdom, and France signed the London Agreement, which authorized the Nürnberg trials, in which former Nazi leaders were indicted and tried as war criminals by the International Military Tribunal.

1963 – Armed robbers stole £2.6 million from the Glasgow-London Royal Mail Train near Bridego Bridge, north of London, in the Great Train Robbery.

1974 – US President Richard Nixon announces he will resign at 12pm the next day

1988 – Ceasefire between Iran & Iraq takes effect after 8 years of war

2000 – The wreckage of the Hunley, a Confederate submarine that was lost during the American Civil War, was raised from the ocean floor near Sullivans Island, South Carolina; it was the first submarine to sink (1864) an enemy ship (the Union sloop Housatonic).

2011 – Tibetan scholar Lobsang Sangay was inaugurated as prime minister of the Tibetan government-in-exile, becoming the first non-monk and the first person born outside Tibet to hold the position.

Births & Deaths:

1907 – Jazz musician Benny Carter—an original and influential alto saxophonist, who was also a masterly composer and arranger and an important bandleader, trumpeter, and clarinetist—was born in New York City.

Sport:

1900 – 1st International Lawn Tennis Challenge (precursor to Davis Cup) begins at Longwood Cricket Club in Massachusetts, won 3-0 by US over British Isles

Music:

1992 – Metallica band member James Hetfield suffers second and third-degree burns during a pyrotechnics explosion on stage at Olympic Stadium, Montreal

TV & Film:

1939 – 7th Venice Film Festival opens with a United States boycott due to Benito Mussolini’s Fascist Italian regime

Via Britannica / On This Day

