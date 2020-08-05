Reading Time: 2 minutes

910 – The last major Viking army to raid England is defeated at the Battle of Tettenhall by the allied forces of Mercia and Wessex, led by King Edward and Earl Aethelred

1100 – Henry I was crowned king of England.

1305 – William Wallace, who led Scottish resistance to England, is captured by the English near Glasgow and transported to London for trial and execution.

1583 – Humphrey Gilbert claims Newfoundland for the British crown – first English colony in North America and the beginning of the British Empire

1716 – Battle of Petrovaradin/Peterwardein: Habsburgs under Eugene of Savoy defeat the Turks in a decisive victory

1864 – Battle of Mobile Bay, won by the Union Army led by Rear Admiral Farragut with the cry “Damn the torpedoes, full speed ahead!” (US Civil War)

1960 – Upper Volta—now Burkina Faso (which means “Land of Incorruptible People”), a landlocked country in western Africa—proclaimed its independence on this day in 1960, ending more than 60 years of French rule.

1963 – The United States, the Soviet Union, and the United Kingdom signed the Nuclear Test-Ban Treaty in Moscow.

1981 – U.S. President Ronald Reagan fired more than 11,000 air traffic controllers who were on strike.

2010 – Thirty-three workers became trapped after a mine in the Atacama Desert of Chile collapsed, and the resulting rescue took 69 days, attracting international attention.

2011 – Thai businesswoman and politician Yingluck Shinawatra was elected prime minister of Thailand, becoming the first woman to hold that post.

Births & Deaths:

1962 – Marilyn Monroe, an actress who overcame a difficult childhood to become one of the world’s biggest and most enduring sex symbols. Her films grossed more than $200 million. She is known for her relationships with Arthur Miller, Joe DiMaggio and, possibly, President John F. Kennedy, died on this day.

Sport:

1936 – American athlete Jesse Owens wins 200m in world record time (20.7), his 3rd gold medal of the Berlin Olympics

Music:

1966 – Beatles release single “Yellow Submarine” with “Eleanor Rigby” in UK

TV & Film:

1957 – “American Bandstand” premieres on network TV (ABC)

