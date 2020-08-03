On This Day…
1492 – Christopher Columbus sets sail on his first voyage with three ships, Santa María, Pinta and Niña from Palos de la Frontera, Spain for the “Indies”
1596 – David Fabricius discovers light variation of Mira (1st variable star)
1778 – The opera house La Scala opened in Milan with a performance of Antonio Salieri’s Europa riconosciuta.
1914 – Germany invades Belgium and declares war on France, beginning World War I
1934 – Adolf Hitler merges the offices of German Chancellor and President, declaring himself “Führer” (leader)
1958 – The U.S. atomic submarine Nautilus passed beneath the thick ice cap of the North Pole, an unprecedented feat.
1972 – US Senate ratifies the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty with the Soviet Union to limit the use of missile systems capable of defending against missile-delivered nuclear weapons
Births & Deaths:
2004 – French photographer Henri Cartier-Bresson—who was a master of street photography, capturing what he called “the decisive moment”—died.
Sport:
2017 – Brazilian soccer forward Neymar transfers from FC Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain for a world-record transfer fee of €222 million on a 5-year deal
Music:
1958 – The Billboard Hot 100 is founded
TV & Film:
1995 – CNN en Espanol premieres
Via Britannica / On This Day
