On This Day…

1492 – Christopher Columbus sets sail on his first voyage with three ships, Santa María, Pinta and Niña from Palos de la Frontera, Spain for the “Indies”

1596 – David Fabricius discovers light variation of Mira (1st variable star)

1778 – The opera house La Scala opened in Milan with a performance of Antonio Salieri’s Europa riconosciuta.

1914 – Germany invades Belgium and declares war on France, beginning World War I

1934 – Adolf Hitler merges the offices of German Chancellor and President, declaring himself “Führer” (leader)

1958 – The U.S. atomic submarine Nautilus passed beneath the thick ice cap of the North Pole, an unprecedented feat.

1972 – US Senate ratifies the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty with the Soviet Union to limit the use of missile systems capable of defending against missile-delivered nuclear weapons

Births & Deaths:

2004 – French photographer Henri Cartier-Bresson—who was a master of street photography, capturing what he called “the decisive moment”—died.

Sport:

2017 – Brazilian soccer forward Neymar transfers from FC Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain for a world-record transfer fee of €222 million on a 5-year deal

Music:

1958 – The Billboard Hot 100 is founded

TV & Film:

1995 – CNN en Espanol premieres

