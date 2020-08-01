On This Day…

1st August 2020
527 – Justinian I becomes the sole ruler of the Byzantine Empire 

1086 – Results of the Domesday inquiry presented to William the Conqueror in Salisbury (the date of compilation and the Great Domesday are historically contestable) 

1774 – Joseph Priestley, English theologian, chemist and author discovers oxygen by isolating it in its gaseous state 

1834 – Slavery abolished throughout the British Empire – Slavery Abolition Act 1833 comes into effect 

1944The Warsaw Uprising began as the Polish underground tried to oust the German army and seize control of the city before it was occupied by the advancing Soviet army; after running out of supplies, the Poles were forced to surrender in October. 

1944The final entry was recorded in the diary of Anne Frank, a Jewish girl who spent two years in hiding during the Nazi occupation of the Netherlands. 

1958 – US atomic submarine USS Nautilus begins 1st transit of North Pole “operation Sunshine” 

2005Fahd, who became king of Saudi Arabia in 1982, died; he was succeeded by his half brother ʿAbd Allah. 

Births & Deaths:
1589King Henry III of France was stabbed this day in 1589 by Jacques Clément, a Jacobin friar, and died the next day after acknowledging his Bourbon ally, Henry of Navarre (Henry IV), a Huguenot, as his successor. 

Sport:
1936 – XI Summer Olympic Games are opened by Adolph Hitler in Berlin 

Music:
1971 – George Harrison’s concert for Bangladesh takes place in NYC 

TV & Film:
1981 – MTV premieres at 12:01 AM

Via Britannica / On This Day

