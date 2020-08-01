On This Day…

Reading Time: 2 minutes

527 – Justinian I becomes the sole ruler of the Byzantine Empire

1086 – Results of the Domesday inquiry presented to William the Conqueror in Salisbury (the date of compilation and the Great Domesday are historically contestable)

1774 – Joseph Priestley, English theologian, chemist and author discovers oxygen by isolating it in its gaseous state

1834 – Slavery abolished throughout the British Empire – Slavery Abolition Act 1833 comes into effect

1944 – The Warsaw Uprising began as the Polish underground tried to oust the German army and seize control of the city before it was occupied by the advancing Soviet army; after running out of supplies, the Poles were forced to surrender in October.

1944 – The final entry was recorded in the diary of Anne Frank, a Jewish girl who spent two years in hiding during the Nazi occupation of the Netherlands.

1958 – US atomic submarine USS Nautilus begins 1st transit of North Pole “operation Sunshine”

2005 – Fahd, who became king of Saudi Arabia in 1982, died; he was succeeded by his half brother ʿAbd Allah.

Births & Deaths:

1589 – King Henry III of France was stabbed this day in 1589 by Jacques Clément, a Jacobin friar, and died the next day after acknowledging his Bourbon ally, Henry of Navarre (Henry IV), a Huguenot, as his successor.

Sport:

1936 – XI Summer Olympic Games are opened by Adolph Hitler in Berlin

Music:

1971 – George Harrison’s concert for Bangladesh takes place in NYC

TV & Film:

1981 – MTV premieres at 12:01 AM

