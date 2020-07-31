On This Day…

31st July 2020
30 BC – Battle of Alexandria: Mark Antony achieves minor victory over Octavian, but most of his army subsequently deserts, leading to Octavian’s invasion of Egypt 

1620 – Pilgrim Fathers depart Leiden, Netherlands for England on their way to America 

1667The Treaty of Breda ended the Second Anglo-Dutch War and transferred New Netherland (now New York and New Jersey) to England. 

1917 – World War I: Battle of Passchendaele (Third Battle of Ypres) begins, goes on to cause approximately 500,000 casualties 

1948U.S. President Harry S. Truman dedicated Idlewild Airport as New York International Airport (rededicated as John F. Kennedy International Airport in 1963). 

1961 – Israel welcomes its one millionth immigrant 

1971Apollo 15 astronauts James B. Irwin and David Scott first used the four-wheeled battery-powered Lunar Roving Vehicle to extensively explore the Moon’s surface, in particular the Hadley-Apennine site. 

1994A UN Security Council resolution authorized the use of “all necessary means” to restore democracy to Haiti. 

2007 – Operation Banner, the presence of the British Army in Northern Ireland, and longest-running British Army operation ever, comes to an end 

Births & Deaths:
1965British author J.K. Rowling, creator of the immensely popular Harry Potter series, was born. 

Sport:
1928 – Halina Konopacka of Poland hurls discus world record 39.62m to win first gold medal in women’s Olympic athletics at the Amsterdam Games; American Lillian Copeland and Ruth Sveberg of Sweden take minor medals 

Music:
1959 – Cliff Richard and the Shadows have their 1st British No. 1 single with “Living’ Doll” (biggest British single of 1959) 

TV & Film:
1912 – US government prohibits movies and photos of prize fights (censorship) 

