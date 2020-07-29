On This Day…

29th July 2020
1588 – The Battle of Gravelines – Spanish Armada damaged and scattered by the English fleet 

1609 – Samuel de Champlain shoots and kills two Iroquois chiefs at Ticonderoga, New York setting the stage for French-Iroquois conflicts for the next 150 years 

1836The Arc de Triomphe, the largest triumphal arch in the world, was officially inaugurated in Paris. 

1848 – Irish Potato Famine: Tipperary Revolt – an unsuccessful nationalist revolt against British rule put down by police 

1858 – Townsend Harris persuaded the Japanese to sign the Harris Treaty, an agreement securing commercial and diplomatic privileges for the United States in Japan. 

1905 – US Secretary of War William Howard Taft makes secret agreement with Japanese Prime Minister Katsura agreeing to Japanese free rein in Korea in return for non-interference with the US in the Philippines 

1921 – Adolf Hitler becomes leader of the National Socialist German Workers Party 

1949 – Moscow ends the blockade of West Berlin 

1954The first part of J.R.R. Tolkien’s fantasy epic The Lord of the Rings—which became a sociocultural phenomenon and was adapted into a series of blockbuster films in the early 2000s—was published. 

1958Criticized for allowing the Soviet Union to launch the first man-made satellite to orbit Earth (Sputnik 1, on October 4, 1957), U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed legislation this day in 1958 that created NASA. 

1981Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer were married in St. Paul’s Cathedral in London. 

2005Planetary scientists formally announced the discovery of what was believed to be the 10th planet; it was later designated a dwarf planet and given the name Eris. 

Births & Deaths:
1883Benito Mussolini, who was an Italian political leader who became the fascist dictator of Italy, was born on this day.  

Sport:
1751 – 1st international world title prize fight: Jack Stack of England, beats challenger M. Petit of France in 29 mins in England 

Music:
1973 – Led Zeppelin have more than $200,000 in cash stolen from a safety-deposit box at the New York Hilton 

TV & Film:
1928 – Test footage first created for Walt Disney’s “Steamboat Willie” with Mickey Mouse 

Via Britannica / On This Day

 

