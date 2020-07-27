Reading Time: 2 minutes

1586 – Walter Raleigh brings the 1st tobacco to England from Virginia

1689 – Battle of Killicrankie: Jacobite Scottish Highlanders under Viscount Dundee defeat royalist force under General MacKay

1789 – US Congress establishes Department of Foreign Affairs now referred to as the State Department

1866 – Atlantic telegraph cable successfully laid (1,686 miles long)

1909 – The world’s first military airplane completed one of the final qualifying flights for its sale to the U.S. Army Signal Corps by Wilbur and Orville Wright.

1919 – The Chicago Race Riot of 1919 was ignited after a young black man was stoned and drowned in Lake Michigan for swimming in an area reserved for whites.

1921 – Frederick Banting and Charles Best isolate insulin at the University of Toronto

1996 – A pipe bomb exploded in Olympic Centennial Park in Atlanta, Georgia, killing 1 person and injuring 111 in the first terrorist attack at the Olympics since the 1972 Games in Munich, West Germany.

Births & Deaths:

1946 – Avant-garde writer Gertrude Stein, whose Paris home was a salon for leading artists and writers, died in Neuilly-sur-Seine, France.

Sport:

1999 – Tony Hawk is the first skateboarder to land a “900”

Music:

1982 – Alan Menken and Howard Ashman’s musical “Little Shop of Horrors” opens Off-Broadway at the Orpheum Theatre in NYC

TV & Film:

1940 – Bugs Bunny, Warner Bros. cartoon character created by Tex Avery, Bob Givens (Looney Tunes and Merrie Melodies series), first debuts in “Wild Hare”

Via Britannica / On This Day

Like this: Like Loading...

Related