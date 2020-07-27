On This Day…

27th July 2020
1586 – Walter Raleigh brings the 1st tobacco to England from Virginia 

1689 – Battle of Killicrankie: Jacobite Scottish Highlanders under Viscount Dundee defeat royalist force under General MacKay 

1789 – US Congress establishes Department of Foreign Affairs now referred to as the State Department 

1866 – Atlantic telegraph cable successfully laid (1,686 miles long) 

1909The world’s first military airplane completed one of the final qualifying flights for its sale to the U.S. Army Signal Corps by Wilbur and Orville Wright. 

1919The Chicago Race Riot of 1919 was ignited after a young black man was stoned and drowned in Lake Michigan for swimming in an area reserved for whites. 

1921 – Frederick Banting and Charles Best isolate insulin at the University of Toronto 

1996pipe bomb exploded in Olympic Centennial Park in Atlanta, Georgia, killing 1 person and injuring 111 in the first terrorist attack at the Olympics since the 1972 Games in Munich, West Germany. 

Births & Deaths:
1946 –  Avant-garde writer Gertrude Stein, whose Paris home was a salon for leading artists and writers, died in Neuilly-sur-Seine, France. 

Sport:
1999 – Tony Hawk is the first skateboarder to land a “900” 

Music:
1982 – Alan Menken and Howard Ashman’s musical “Little Shop of Horrors” opens Off-Broadway at the Orpheum Theatre in NYC

TV & Film:
1940 – Bugs Bunny, Warner Bros. cartoon character created by Tex Avery, Bob Givens (Looney Tunes and Merrie Melodies series), first debuts in “Wild Hare” 

