On This Day…

306 – Constantine I is proclaimed Roman Emperor by his troops

1814 – English engineer George Stephenson introduces his first steam locomotive, a travelling engine designed for hauling coal on the Killingworth wagonway named Blücher

1943 – Benito Mussolini dismissed as Italian Premier and arrested on the authority of King Victor Emmanuel III

1944 – World War II: Operation Spring – one of Canada’s bloodiest days, 18,444 casualties and 5,021 killed

1952 – Puerto Rico attained its own government as a commonwealth of the United States.

1984 – Soviet cosmonaut Svetlana Yevgenyevna Savitskaya became the first woman to walk in space.

1997 - Scientists announce the first human stem cells to be cultured in a laboratory using tissue taken from aborted human embryos

2000 – A Concorde supersonic airplane—Air France flight 4590—crashed outside Paris, killing all 109 people on board and four others on the ground; the event was believed to have hastened the end of all Concorde operations three years later.

2007 – Indian lawyer and politician Pratibha Patil was sworn in as president of India, becoming the first woman to hold the office.

Film & TV:

1946 – At Club 500 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis stage their first show as a comedy team

Music:

1965 – At the Newport (Rhode Island) Folk Festival, American singer and songwriter Bob Dylan initially eschewed his acoustic guitar to go electric; the controversial performance is considered one of the most pivotal moments in the history of rock and roll.

Sport:

1999 – 86th Tour de France: Lance Armstrong wins 1st of 7 consecutive Tour de France titles but is later disqualified for drug cheating

