On This Day…

25th July 2020
306– Constantine I is proclaimed Roman Emperor by his troops 

1814– English engineer George Stephenson introduces his first steam locomotive, a travelling engine designed for hauling coal on the Killingworth wagonway named Blücher 

1943– Benito Mussolini dismissed as Italian Premier and arrested on the authority of King Victor Emmanuel III 

1944– World War II: Operation Spring – one of Canada’s bloodiest days, 18,444 casualties and 5,021 killed 

1952 – Puerto Rico attained its own government as a commonwealth of the United States. 

1984 – Soviet cosmonaut Svetlana Yevgenyevna Savitskaya became the first woman to walk in space. 

1997 - Scientists announce the first human stem cells to be cultured in a laboratory using tissue taken from aborted human embryos 

2000 – A Concorde supersonic airplane—Air France flight 4590—crashed outside Paris, killing all 109 people on board and four others on the ground; the event was believed to have hastened the end of all Concorde operations three years later. 

2007 – Indian lawyer and politician Pratibha Patil was sworn in as president of India, becoming the first woman to hold the office. 

Film & TV:
1946– At Club 500 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis stage their first show as a comedy team

Music:
1965 – At the Newport (Rhode Island) Folk Festival, American singer and songwriter Bob Dylan initially eschewed his acoustic guitar to go electric; the controversial performance is considered one of the most pivotal moments in the history of rock and roll.

Sport:
1999– 86th Tour de France: Lance Armstrong wins 1st of 7 consecutive Tour de France titles but is later disqualified for drug cheating 

