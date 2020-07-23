Reading Time: 2 minutes

1215 – Frederick II crowned King of the Romans (King of the Germans) in Aachen

1829 – William Austin Burt patents America’s first “typographer” (typewriter)

1840 – Union Act passed by British Parliament, uniting Upper & Lower Canada

1944 – Conference of Bretton Woods signed; IMF operations begin

1952 – the Free Officers, a nationalistic military group led by Colonel Gamal Abdel Nasser, engineered a coup that overthrew King Farouk I of Egypt, ending the monarchy and bringing Nasser to power.

1967 – A riot began in Detroit as African Americans and the city’s police department were involved in violent confrontations following a police raid on an illegal drinking club; the unrest, which lasted for five days, is considered one of the catalysts of the militant Black Power movement

1995 – Comet Hale-Bopp is discovered and becomes visible to the naked eye nearly a year later



Births & Deaths:

2011 – British singer-songwriter Amy Winehouse, who won five Grammy Awards for her Motown-inspired Back to Black (2006) but struggled with substance-abuse problems, died from alcohol poisoning at the age of 27.

2012 – U.S. astronaut Sally Ride, the first American woman to travel in space, died at the age of 61.



Film & TV:

1966 - Frank Sinatra’s album “Strangers In The Night” is No. 1 on the US charts, (Grammy for Record Of The Year and Best Male Vocal Performance)

Music:

2010 – One Direction is formed during the X Factor show as Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson join together

Sport:

2000 – British Open Men’s Golf, Royal Lytham & St. Annes: Tiger Woods beats Thomas Bjørn and Ernie Els by 8 shots to win his first Open title; becomes youngest player at 24 to win all 4 major titles

Via Britannica / On This Day

Like this: Like Loading...

Related