On This Day…

23rd July 2020
1215– Frederick II crowned King of the Romans (King of the Germans) in Aachen 

1829– William Austin Burt patents America’s first “typographer” (typewriter) 

1840– Union Act passed by British Parliament, uniting Upper & Lower Canada 

1944– Conference of Bretton Woods signed; IMF operations begin 

1952 –  the Free Officers, a nationalistic military group led by Colonel Gamal Abdel Nasser, engineered a coup that overthrew King Farouk I of Egypt, ending the monarchy and bringing Nasser to power. 

1967 – A riot began in Detroit as African Americans and the city’s police department were involved in violent confrontations following a police raid on an illegal drinking club; the unrest, which lasted for five days, is considered one of the catalysts of the militant Black Power movement 

1995– Comet Hale-Bopp is discovered and becomes visible to the naked eye nearly a year later

Births & Deaths:
2011 – British singer-songwriter Amy Winehouse, who won five Grammy Awards for her Motown-inspired Back to Black (2006) but struggled with substance-abuse problems, died from alcohol poisoning at the age of 27.
2012 – U.S. astronaut Sally Ride, the first American woman to travel in space, died at the age of 61.

Film & TV:
1966 - Frank Sinatra’s album “Strangers In The Night” is No. 1 on the US charts, (Grammy for Record Of The Year and Best Male Vocal Performance) 

Music:
2010– One Direction is formed during the X Factor show as Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson join together 

Sport:
2000– British Open Men’s Golf, Royal Lytham & St. Annes: Tiger Woods beats Thomas Bjørn and Ernie Els by 8 shots to win his first Open title; becomes youngest player at 24 to win all 4 major titles 

